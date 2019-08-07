Themis Medicare Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 51.33 crore, up 1.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.33 crore in June 2019 up 1.74% from Rs. 50.46 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2019 up 3352.59% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2019 up 67.99% from Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2018.

Themis Medicare EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2018.

Themis Medicare shares closed at 161.65 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -43.14% returns over the last 6 months and -50.87% over the last 12 months.