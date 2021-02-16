Themis Medicare Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 65.52 crore, up 21.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.52 crore in December 2020 up 21.83% from Rs. 53.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 100% from Rs. 7.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.51 crore in December 2020 up 26.61% from Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2019.

Themis Medicare EPS has increased to Rs. 9.23 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.21 in December 2019.

Themis Medicare shares closed at 334.30 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -15.08% returns over the last 6 months and -20.40% over the last 12 months.