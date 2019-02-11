Themis Medicare Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 48.09 crore, down 3.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Themis Medicare are:
Net Sales at Rs 48.09 crore in December 2018 down 3.81% from Rs. 50.00 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2018 down 281.89% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2018 down 66.67% from Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2017.
Themis Medicare shares closed at 285.50 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.21% returns over the last 6 months and -51.35% over the last 12 months.
|
|Themis Medicare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|48.09
|49.49
|50.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|48.09
|49.49
|50.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.40
|15.44
|12.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.05
|5.36
|5.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.91
|-2.46
|-3.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.28
|11.76
|11.81
|Depreciation
|2.02
|1.97
|1.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.81
|16.61
|18.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|0.81
|3.42
|Other Income
|0.19
|1.98
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|2.79
|3.76
|Interest
|3.31
|2.77
|2.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.49
|0.02
|1.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.49
|0.02
|1.15
|Tax
|-1.04
|-0.32
|-0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.45
|0.34
|1.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.45
|0.34
|1.35
|Equity Share Capital
|9.18
|9.18
|9.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.67
|0.37
|1.47
|Diluted EPS
|-2.67
|0.37
|1.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.67
|0.37
|1.47
|Diluted EPS
|-2.67
|0.37
|1.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited