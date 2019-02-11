Themis Medicare Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 48.09 crore, down 3.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.09 crore in December 2018 down 3.81% from Rs. 50.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2018 down 281.89% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2018 down 66.67% from Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2017.

Themis Medicare shares closed at 285.50 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.21% returns over the last 6 months and -51.35% over the last 12 months.