Themis Medicare Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.00 crore, down 15.26% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Themis Medicare are:

Net Sales at Rs 91.00 crore in September 2022 down 15.26% from Rs. 107.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.78 crore in September 2022 down 7.76% from Rs. 19.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.31 crore in September 2022 down 1.56% from Rs. 23.68 crore in September 2021.

Themis Medicare EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.95 in September 2021.

Themis Medicare shares closed at 944.25 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.09% returns over the last 6 months and -3.89% over the last 12 months.

Themis Medicare
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 91.00 94.44 107.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 91.00 94.44 107.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.71 18.25 31.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.29 7.99 9.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.53 3.37 0.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.48 16.32 14.26
Depreciation 2.56 2.46 2.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.66 28.14 28.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.78 17.90 21.09
Other Income 1.97 0.68 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.75 18.58 21.30
Interest 2.37 2.26 2.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.38 16.33 19.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.38 16.33 19.25
Tax 4.85 4.69 4.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.53 11.63 15.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.53 11.63 15.12
Minority Interest -- -- 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.25 5.77 4.16
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.78 17.40 19.28
Equity Share Capital 9.20 9.20 9.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.33 18.92 20.95
Diluted EPS 19.29 18.88 20.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.33 18.92 20.95
Diluted EPS 19.29 18.88 20.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:50 pm
