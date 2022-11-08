English
    Themis Medicare Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.00 crore, down 15.26% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Themis Medicare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.00 crore in September 2022 down 15.26% from Rs. 107.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.78 crore in September 2022 down 7.76% from Rs. 19.28 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.31 crore in September 2022 down 1.56% from Rs. 23.68 crore in September 2021.

    Themis Medicare EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.95 in September 2021.

    Themis Medicare shares closed at 944.25 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.09% returns over the last 6 months and -3.89% over the last 12 months.

    Themis Medicare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.0094.44107.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.0094.44107.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.7118.2531.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.297.999.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.533.370.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.4816.3214.26
    Depreciation2.562.462.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.6628.1428.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.7817.9021.09
    Other Income1.970.680.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.7518.5821.30
    Interest2.372.262.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.3816.3319.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.3816.3319.25
    Tax4.854.694.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.5311.6315.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.5311.6315.12
    Minority Interest----0.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates4.255.774.16
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.7817.4019.28
    Equity Share Capital9.209.209.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.3318.9220.95
    Diluted EPS19.2918.8820.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.3318.9220.95
    Diluted EPS19.2918.8820.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

