Themis Medicare Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.10 crore, up 0.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.10 crore in March 2023 up 0.39% from Rs. 79.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.41 crore in March 2023 down 15.52% from Rs. 9.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.43 crore in March 2023 down 17.35% from Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2022.

Themis Medicare EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.81 in March 2022.

Themis Medicare shares closed at 1,550.70 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 71.96% returns over the last 6 months and 94.14% over the last 12 months.