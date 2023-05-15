English
    Themis Medicare Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.10 crore, up 0.39% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Themis Medicare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 80.10 crore in March 2023 up 0.39% from Rs. 79.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.41 crore in March 2023 down 15.52% from Rs. 9.95 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.43 crore in March 2023 down 17.35% from Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2022.

    Themis Medicare EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.81 in March 2022.

    Themis Medicare shares closed at 1,550.70 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 71.96% returns over the last 6 months and 94.14% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations80.1088.7879.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations80.1088.7879.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.3229.7727.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.586.265.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.10-2.60-6.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.7216.6213.64
    Depreciation2.802.672.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.1023.4625.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.6812.5912.02
    Other Income2.955.901.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.6318.4913.86
    Interest2.712.231.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.9216.2611.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.9216.2611.93
    Tax1.894.194.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.0412.087.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.0412.087.54
    Minority Interest0.000.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.371.232.41
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.4113.319.95
    Equity Share Capital9.209.209.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.1314.4710.81
    Diluted EPS9.1214.4410.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.1314.4710.81
    Diluted EPS9.1214.4410.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
