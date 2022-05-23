Themis Medicare Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.80 crore, up 29.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.80 crore in March 2022 up 29.18% from Rs. 61.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.95 crore in March 2022 up 23.56% from Rs. 8.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2022 up 23.76% from Rs. 13.13 crore in March 2021.

Themis Medicare EPS has increased to Rs. 10.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.76 in March 2021.

Themis Medicare shares closed at 881.75 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.88% returns over the last 6 months and 80.80% over the last 12 months.