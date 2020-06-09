Themis Medicare Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 46.15 crore, up 29.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.15 crore in March 2020 up 29.24% from Rs. 35.71 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2020 up 173.44% from Rs. 9.91 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.77 crore in March 2020 up 406.68% from Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2019.

Themis Medicare EPS has increased to Rs. 7.92 in March 2020 from Rs. 10.79 in March 2019.

Themis Medicare shares closed at 347.05 on June 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given 37.39% returns over the last 6 months and 31.26% over the last 12 months.