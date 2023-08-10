Themis Medicare Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 96.65 crore, up 2.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.65 crore in June 2023 up 2.34% from Rs. 94.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.19 crore in June 2023 up 4.54% from Rs. 17.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.40 crore in June 2023 up 6.46% from Rs. 21.04 crore in June 2022.

Themis Medicare EPS has increased to Rs. 19.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.92 in June 2022.

Themis Medicare shares closed at 1,587.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.17% returns over the last 6 months and 94.58% over the last 12 months.