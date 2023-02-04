Themis Medicare Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.78 crore, down 6.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Themis Medicare are:Net Sales at Rs 88.78 crore in December 2022 down 6.47% from Rs. 94.92 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.31 crore in December 2022 up 6.86% from Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.16 crore in December 2022 down 1.31% from Rs. 21.44 crore in December 2021.
Themis Medicare EPS has increased to Rs. 14.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.54 in December 2021.
|Themis Medicare shares closed at 1,216.95 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.65% returns over the last 6 months and 22.72% over the last 12 months.
|Themis Medicare
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|88.78
|91.00
|94.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|88.78
|91.00
|94.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.77
|17.71
|25.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.26
|5.29
|7.85
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.60
|4.53
|5.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.62
|15.48
|13.23
|Depreciation
|2.67
|2.56
|2.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.46
|26.66
|25.72
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.59
|18.78
|14.93
|Other Income
|5.90
|1.97
|4.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.49
|20.75
|19.07
|Interest
|2.23
|2.37
|2.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|16.26
|18.38
|16.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|16.26
|18.38
|16.94
|Tax
|4.19
|4.85
|4.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.08
|13.53
|12.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.08
|13.53
|12.15
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.23
|4.25
|0.30
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|13.31
|17.78
|12.46
|Equity Share Capital
|9.20
|9.20
|9.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.47
|19.33
|13.54
|Diluted EPS
|14.44
|19.29
|13.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.47
|19.33
|13.54
|Diluted EPS
|14.44
|19.29
|13.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited