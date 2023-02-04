Themis Medicare Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.78 crore, down 6.47% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 88.78 91.00 94.92 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 88.78 91.00 94.92 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 29.77 17.71 25.66 Purchase of Traded Goods 6.26 5.29 7.85 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.60 4.53 5.17 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 16.62 15.48 13.23 Depreciation 2.67 2.56 2.37 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 23.46 26.66 25.72 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.59 18.78 14.93 Other Income 5.90 1.97 4.14 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.49 20.75 19.07 Interest 2.23 2.37 2.13 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.26 18.38 16.94 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 16.26 18.38 16.94 Tax 4.19 4.85 4.79 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.08 13.53 12.15 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.08 13.53 12.15 Minority Interest 0.00 -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.23 4.25 0.30 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.31 17.78 12.46 Equity Share Capital 9.20 9.20 9.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.47 19.33 13.54 Diluted EPS 14.44 19.29 13.51 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.47 19.33 13.54 Diluted EPS 14.44 19.29 13.51 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited