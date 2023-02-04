English
    Themis Medicare Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.78 crore, down 6.47% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Themis Medicare are:Net Sales at Rs 88.78 crore in December 2022 down 6.47% from Rs. 94.92 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.31 crore in December 2022 up 6.86% from Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.16 crore in December 2022 down 1.31% from Rs. 21.44 crore in December 2021.
    Themis Medicare EPS has increased to Rs. 14.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.54 in December 2021.Themis Medicare shares closed at 1,216.95 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.65% returns over the last 6 months and 22.72% over the last 12 months.
    Themis Medicare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations88.7891.0094.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations88.7891.0094.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.7717.7125.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.265.297.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.604.535.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.6215.4813.23
    Depreciation2.672.562.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.4626.6625.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.5918.7814.93
    Other Income5.901.974.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.4920.7519.07
    Interest2.232.372.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.2618.3816.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.2618.3816.94
    Tax4.194.854.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.0813.5312.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.0813.5312.15
    Minority Interest0.00----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.234.250.30
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.3117.7812.46
    Equity Share Capital9.209.209.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.4719.3313.54
    Diluted EPS14.4419.2913.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.4719.3313.54
    Diluted EPS14.4419.2913.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
