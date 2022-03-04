Themis Medicare Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 94.92 crore, up 44.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.92 crore in December 2021 up 44.88% from Rs. 65.52 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2021 up 5.9% from Rs. 11.76 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.44 crore in December 2021 up 38.32% from Rs. 15.50 crore in December 2020.

Themis Medicare EPS has increased to Rs. 13.54 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.80 in December 2020.

Themis Medicare shares closed at 1,028.00 on March 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.17% returns over the last 6 months and 227.34% over the last 12 months.