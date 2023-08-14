English
    Thejo Engg Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 134.69 crore, up 20.82% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thejo Engineering are:Net Sales at Rs 134.69 crore in June 2023 up 20.82% from Rs. 111.47 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.68 crore in June 2023 up 20.94% from Rs. 10.48 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.84 crore in June 2023 up 23.01% from Rs. 19.38 crore in June 2022.
    Thejo Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 11.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.83 in June 2022.Thejo Engg shares closed at 1,548.65 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.13% returns over the last 6 months and 61.32% over the last 12 months.
    Thejo Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations134.69121.82111.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations134.69121.82111.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.9929.0024.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.130.680.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.49-3.74-0.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.3040.2237.86
    Depreciation4.603.362.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.0945.4430.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.076.8416.33
    Other Income1.180.870.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.247.7116.60
    Interest1.751.241.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.496.4715.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.496.4715.50
    Tax3.991.553.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.504.9211.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.504.9211.57
    Minority Interest-0.82-0.22-1.09
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.684.7010.48
    Equity Share Capital10.7110.7010.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.854.389.83
    Diluted EPS11.714.369.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.854.389.83
    Diluted EPS11.714.369.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:11 pm

