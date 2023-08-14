Thejo Engg Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 134.69 crore, up 20.82% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 134.69 121.82 111.47 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 134.69 121.82 111.47 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 26.99 29.00 24.49 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.13 0.68 0.31 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.49 -3.74 -0.60 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 41.30 40.22 37.86 Depreciation 4.60 3.36 2.78 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 44.09 45.44 30.30 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.07 6.84 16.33 Other Income 1.18 0.87 0.27 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.24 7.71 16.60 Interest 1.75 1.24 1.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.49 6.47 15.50 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 17.49 6.47 15.50 Tax 3.99 1.55 3.92 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.50 4.92 11.57 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.50 4.92 11.57 Minority Interest -0.82 -0.22 -1.09 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.68 4.70 10.48 Equity Share Capital 10.71 10.70 10.67 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.85 4.38 9.83 Diluted EPS 11.71 4.36 9.70 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.85 4.38 9.83 Diluted EPS 11.71 4.36 9.70 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited