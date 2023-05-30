The Yamuna Synd Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.05 crore, down 4.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Yamuna Syndicate are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.05 crore in March 2023 down 4.22% from Rs. 15.72 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 down 42.59% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2023 down 15.69% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022.
The Yamuna Synd EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 34.47 in March 2022.
and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.05
|14.10
|15.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.05
|14.10
|15.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.96
|13.49
|16.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.01
|-0.26
|-1.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.44
|0.41
|0.43
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.20
|0.20
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.44
|0.23
|0.66
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.35
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.83
|0.58
|1.00
|Interest
|--
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.83
|0.57
|1.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.83
|0.57
|1.00
|Tax
|0.22
|0.14
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.61
|0.43
|1.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.61
|0.43
|1.06
|Equity Share Capital
|3.07
|3.07
|3.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.79
|13.98
|34.47
|Diluted EPS
|19.79
|13.98
|34.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.79
|13.98
|34.47
|Diluted EPS
|19.79
|13.98
|34.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited