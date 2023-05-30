English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    The Yamuna Synd Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.05 crore, down 4.22% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Yamuna Syndicate are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.05 crore in March 2023 down 4.22% from Rs. 15.72 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 down 42.59% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2023 down 15.69% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022.

    The Yamuna Synd EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 34.47 in March 2022.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.

    The Yamuna Syndicate
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.0514.1015.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.0514.1015.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.9613.4916.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.01-0.26-1.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.440.410.43
    Depreciation0.030.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.200.200.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.440.230.66
    Other Income0.390.350.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.830.581.00
    Interest--0.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.830.571.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.830.571.00
    Tax0.220.14-0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.610.431.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.610.431.06
    Equity Share Capital3.073.073.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.7913.9834.47
    Diluted EPS19.7913.9834.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.7913.9834.47
    Diluted EPS19.7913.9834.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #The Yamuna Synd #The Yamuna Syndicate
    first published: May 30, 2023 03:11 pm