The Yamuna Synd Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.05 crore, down 4.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.05 crore in March 2023 down 4.22% from Rs. 15.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 down 42.59% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2023 down 15.69% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022.

The Yamuna Synd EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 34.47 in March 2022.

