The Yamuna Synd Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.72 crore, up 0.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.72 crore in March 2022 up 0.52% from Rs. 15.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022 down 84.87% from Rs. 7.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022 down 86.53% from Rs. 7.57 crore in March 2021.

The Yamuna Synd EPS has decreased to Rs. 34.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 227.87 in March 2021.