The Yamuna Synd Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.72 crore, up 0.52% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Yamuna Syndicate are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.72 crore in March 2022 up 0.52% from Rs. 15.63 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022 down 84.87% from Rs. 7.00 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022 down 86.53% from Rs. 7.57 crore in March 2021.
The Yamuna Synd EPS has decreased to Rs. 34.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 227.87 in March 2021.
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.72
|13.26
|15.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.72
|13.26
|15.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.06
|11.66
|15.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.62
|0.74
|-0.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.43
|0.35
|0.32
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.01
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.16
|0.14
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.66
|0.35
|0.64
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.36
|6.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.00
|0.71
|7.54
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.00
|0.71
|7.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.00
|0.71
|7.54
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.18
|0.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.06
|0.53
|7.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.06
|0.53
|7.00
|Equity Share Capital
|3.07
|3.07
|3.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|34.47
|17.27
|227.87
|Diluted EPS
|34.47
|17.27
|227.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|34.47
|17.27
|227.87
|Diluted EPS
|34.47
|17.27
|227.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited