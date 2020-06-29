The Yamuna Synd Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.79 crore, down 21.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.79 crore in March 2020 down 21.91% from Rs. 13.82 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2020 up 185.51% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.21 crore in March 2020 up 160.29% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2019.
The Yamuna Synd EPS has increased to Rs. 227.28 in March 2020 from Rs. 79.60 in March 2019.
|The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.79
|11.32
|13.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.79
|11.32
|13.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.13
|8.66
|13.68
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.07
|1.85
|-0.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.37
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.19
|0.18
|0.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.24
|0.40
|Other Income
|7.03
|0.39
|2.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.18
|0.64
|2.76
|Interest
|0.05
|0.05
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.13
|0.59
|2.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.13
|0.59
|2.68
|Tax
|0.15
|0.15
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.99
|0.43
|2.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.99
|0.43
|2.45
|Equity Share Capital
|3.07
|3.07
|3.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|227.28
|14.00
|79.60
|Diluted EPS
|227.28
|14.00
|79.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|227.28
|14.00
|79.60
|Diluted EPS
|227.28
|14.00
|79.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:15 am