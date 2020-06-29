The Yamuna Synd Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.79 crore, down 21.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.79 crore in March 2020 down 21.91% from Rs. 13.82 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2020 up 185.51% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.21 crore in March 2020 up 160.29% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2019.

The Yamuna Synd EPS has increased to Rs. 227.28 in March 2020 from Rs. 79.60 in March 2019.