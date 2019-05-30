The Yamuna Synd Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.82 crore, down 8.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.82 crore in March 2019 down 8.33% from Rs. 15.08 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2019 down 54.22% from Rs. 5.34 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2019 down 51.15% from Rs. 5.67 crore in March 2018.
The Yamuna Synd EPS has decreased to Rs. 79.60 in March 2019 from Rs. 173.87 in March 2018.
|
|The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.82
|13.99
|15.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.82
|13.99
|15.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.68
|13.67
|15.73
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.88
|-0.33
|-1.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.31
|0.29
|0.30
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.30
|0.14
|0.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.40
|0.19
|0.14
|Other Income
|2.36
|0.23
|5.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.76
|0.41
|5.65
|Interest
|0.08
|0.06
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.68
|0.35
|5.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.68
|0.35
|5.54
|Tax
|0.23
|0.11
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.45
|0.24
|5.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.45
|0.24
|5.34
|Equity Share Capital
|3.07
|3.07
|3.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|79.60
|7.92
|173.87
|Diluted EPS
|79.60
|7.92
|173.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|79.60
|7.92
|173.87
|Diluted EPS
|79.60
|7.92
|173.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited