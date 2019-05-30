The Yamuna Synd Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.82 crore, down 8.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.82 crore in March 2019 down 8.33% from Rs. 15.08 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2019 down 54.22% from Rs. 5.34 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2019 down 51.15% from Rs. 5.67 crore in March 2018.

The Yamuna Synd EPS has decreased to Rs. 79.60 in March 2019 from Rs. 173.87 in March 2018.