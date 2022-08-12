The Yamuna Synd Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.68 crore, up 19.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.68 crore in June 2022 up 19.51% from Rs. 19.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022 up 5.61% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022 up 4.21% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021.

The Yamuna Synd EPS has increased to Rs. 23.63 in June 2022 from Rs. 22.37 in June 2021.

