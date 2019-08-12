The Yamuna Synd Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.73 crore, down 4.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.73 crore in June 2019 down 4.87% from Rs. 19.69 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2019 up 43.42% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2019 up 27.4% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2018.

The Yamuna Synd EPS has increased to Rs. 19.21 in June 2019 from Rs. 13.59 in June 2018.