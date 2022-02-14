The Yamuna Synd Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.26 crore, up 8.54% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 08:40 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Yamuna Syndicate are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.26 crore in December 2021 up 8.54% from Rs. 12.21 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021 down 1.63% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021 down 4% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2020.
The Yamuna Synd EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.27 in December 2021 from Rs. 17.56 in December 2020.
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.26
|13.81
|12.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.26
|13.81
|12.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.66
|12.73
|10.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.74
|0.20
|1.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.35
|0.39
|0.32
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.14
|0.15
|0.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.35
|0.34
|0.34
|Other Income
|0.36
|3.59
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.71
|3.93
|0.74
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.71
|3.92
|0.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.71
|3.92
|0.73
|Tax
|0.18
|0.15
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.53
|3.77
|0.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.53
|3.77
|0.54
|Equity Share Capital
|3.07
|3.07
|3.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|17.27
|122.70
|17.56
|Diluted EPS
|17.27
|122.70
|17.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|17.27
|122.70
|17.56
|Diluted EPS
|17.27
|122.70
|17.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
