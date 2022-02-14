The Yamuna Synd Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.26 crore, up 8.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.26 crore in December 2021 up 8.54% from Rs. 12.21 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021 down 1.63% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021 down 4% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2020.

The Yamuna Synd EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.27 in December 2021 from Rs. 17.56 in December 2020.