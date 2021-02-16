The Yamuna Synd Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.21 crore, up 7.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.21 crore in December 2020 up 7.93% from Rs. 11.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2020 up 24.48% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2020 up 15.38% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2019.

The Yamuna Synd EPS has increased to Rs. 17.56 in December 2020 from Rs. 14.00 in December 2019.