The Yamuna Synd Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.99 crore, up 28.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.99 crore in December 2018 up 28.97% from Rs. 10.84 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2018 up 170.14% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2018 up 19.44% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2017.
The Yamuna Synd EPS has increased to Rs. 7.92 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.93 in December 2017.
|
|The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.99
|18.75
|10.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.99
|18.75
|10.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.67
|17.33
|8.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.33
|0.44
|1.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.30
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.14
|0.12
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.55
|0.19
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.09
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.41
|0.64
|0.35
|Interest
|0.06
|0.08
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.35
|0.57
|0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.35
|0.57
|0.25
|Tax
|0.11
|0.17
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.24
|0.40
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.24
|0.40
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|3.07
|3.07
|3.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.92
|13.00
|2.93
|Diluted EPS
|7.92
|13.00
|2.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.92
|13.00
|2.93
|Diluted EPS
|7.92
|13.00
|2.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited