The Yamuna Synd Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.99 crore, up 28.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.99 crore in December 2018 up 28.97% from Rs. 10.84 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2018 up 170.14% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2018 up 19.44% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2017.

The Yamuna Synd EPS has increased to Rs. 7.92 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.93 in December 2017.