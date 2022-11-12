The Yamuna Synd Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.55 crore, up 12.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Yamuna Syndicate are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.55 crore in September 2022 up 12.56% from Rs. 13.81 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.32 crore in September 2022 up 166.68% from Rs. 4.99 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2022 up 7.94% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2021.
The Yamuna Synd EPS has increased to Rs. 433.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 162.48 in September 2021.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.55
|23.68
|13.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.55
|23.68
|13.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.33
|22.29
|12.73
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.22
|0.10
|0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.47
|0.40
|0.39
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.15
|0.15
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.34
|0.72
|0.34
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.27
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.67
|0.98
|0.62
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.66
|0.98
|0.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.66
|0.98
|0.62
|Tax
|0.17
|0.25
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.50
|0.73
|0.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.50
|0.73
|0.46
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|12.82
|8.11
|4.53
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|13.32
|8.84
|4.99
|Equity Share Capital
|3.07
|3.07
|3.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|433.32
|287.59
|162.48
|Diluted EPS
|433.32
|287.59
|162.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|433.32
|287.59
|162.48
|Diluted EPS
|433.32
|287.59
|162.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
