The Yamuna Synd Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.55 crore, up 12.56% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Yamuna Syndicate are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.55 crore in September 2022 up 12.56% from Rs. 13.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.32 crore in September 2022 up 166.68% from Rs. 4.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2022 up 7.94% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2021.

The Yamuna Synd EPS has increased to Rs. 433.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 162.48 in September 2021.

The Yamuna Syndicate
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.55 23.68 13.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.55 23.68 13.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.33 22.29 12.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.22 0.10 0.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.47 0.40 0.39
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.17 0.15 0.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.34 0.72 0.34
Other Income 0.33 0.27 0.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.67 0.98 0.62
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.66 0.98 0.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.66 0.98 0.62
Tax 0.17 0.25 0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.50 0.73 0.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.50 0.73 0.46
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 12.82 8.11 4.53
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.32 8.84 4.99
Equity Share Capital 3.07 3.07 3.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 433.32 287.59 162.48
Diluted EPS 433.32 287.59 162.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 433.32 287.59 162.48
Diluted EPS 433.32 287.59 162.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:01 pm
