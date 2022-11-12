The Yamuna Synd Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.55 crore, up 12.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.55 crore in September 2022 up 12.56% from Rs. 13.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.32 crore in September 2022 up 166.68% from Rs. 4.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2022 up 7.94% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2021.

The Yamuna Synd EPS has increased to Rs. 433.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 162.48 in September 2021.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months