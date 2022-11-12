English
    The Yamuna Synd Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.55 crore, up 12.56% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Yamuna Syndicate are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.55 crore in September 2022 up 12.56% from Rs. 13.81 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.32 crore in September 2022 up 166.68% from Rs. 4.99 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2022 up 7.94% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2021.

    The Yamuna Synd EPS has increased to Rs. 433.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 162.48 in September 2021.

    The Yamuna Syndicate
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.5523.6813.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.5523.6813.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.3322.2912.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.220.100.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.470.400.39
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.170.150.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.340.720.34
    Other Income0.330.270.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.670.980.62
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.660.980.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.660.980.62
    Tax0.170.250.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.500.730.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.500.730.46
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates12.828.114.53
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.328.844.99
    Equity Share Capital3.073.073.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS433.32287.59162.48
    Diluted EPS433.32287.59162.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS433.32287.59162.48
    Diluted EPS433.32287.59162.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:01 pm