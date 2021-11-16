The Yamuna Synd Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.81 crore, up 20.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.81 crore in September 2021 up 20.65% from Rs. 11.45 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.99 crore in September 2021 down 85.99% from Rs. 35.64 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2021 down 28.41% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2020.

The Yamuna Synd EPS has decreased to Rs. 162.48 in September 2021 from Rs. 1,159.38 in September 2020.