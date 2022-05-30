The Yamuna Synd Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.72 crore, up 0.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.72 crore in March 2022 up 0.52% from Rs. 15.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.69 crore in March 2022 down 40.13% from Rs. 31.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022 up 6.25% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.

The Yamuna Synd EPS has decreased to Rs. 608.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 1,015.78 in March 2021.