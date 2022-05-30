 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

The Yamuna Synd Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.72 crore, up 0.52% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Yamuna Syndicate are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.72 crore in March 2022 up 0.52% from Rs. 15.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.69 crore in March 2022 down 40.13% from Rs. 31.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022 up 6.25% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.

The Yamuna Synd EPS has decreased to Rs. 608.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 1,015.78 in March 2021.

 

The Yamuna Syndicate
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.72 13.26 15.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.72 13.26 15.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.06 11.66 15.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.62 0.74 -0.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.43 0.35 0.32
Depreciation 0.02 0.01 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.16 0.14 0.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.66 0.35 0.64
Other Income 0.34 0.36 0.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.00 0.71 0.93
Interest 0.01 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.00 0.71 0.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.00 0.71 0.92
Tax -0.06 0.18 0.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.06 0.53 0.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.06 0.53 0.39
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 17.63 23.38 30.84
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.69 23.91 31.22
Equity Share Capital 3.07 3.07 3.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 608.16 777.98 1,015.78
Diluted EPS 608.16 777.98 1,015.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 608.16 777.98 1,015.78
Diluted EPS 608.16 777.98 1,015.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #The Yamuna Synd #The Yamuna Syndicate
first published: May 30, 2022 07:06 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.