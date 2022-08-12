The Yamuna Synd Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.68 crore, up 19.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.68 crore in June 2022 up 19.51% from Rs. 19.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.84 crore in June 2022 up 28.41% from Rs. 6.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022 up 4.21% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021.

The Yamuna Synd EPS has increased to Rs. 287.59 in June 2022 from Rs. 223.97 in June 2021.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.