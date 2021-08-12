The Yamuna Synd Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.81 crore, up 29.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.81 crore in June 2021 up 29.16% from Rs. 15.34 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.88 crore in June 2021 down 65.04% from Rs. 19.69 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021 up 18.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2020.

The Yamuna Synd EPS has decreased to Rs. 223.97 in June 2021 from Rs. 640.74 in June 2020.