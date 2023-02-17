The Yamuna Synd Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.10 crore, up 6.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.10 crore in December 2022 up 6.33% from Rs. 13.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.07 crore in December 2022 up 25.74% from Rs. 23.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.