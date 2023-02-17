The Yamuna Synd Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.10 crore, up 6.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Yamuna Syndicate are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.10 crore in December 2022 up 6.33% from Rs. 13.26 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.07 crore in December 2022 up 25.74% from Rs. 23.91 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.
The Yamuna Synd EPS has increased to Rs. 978.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 777.98 in December 2021.
and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.10
|15.55
|13.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.10
|15.55
|13.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.49
|14.33
|11.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.26
|0.22
|0.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.41
|0.47
|0.35
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.20
|0.17
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.23
|0.34
|0.35
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.33
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.58
|0.67
|0.71
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.57
|0.66
|0.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.57
|0.66
|0.71
|Tax
|0.14
|0.17
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.43
|0.50
|0.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.43
|0.50
|0.53
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|29.64
|12.82
|23.38
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|30.07
|13.32
|23.91
|Equity Share Capital
|3.07
|3.07
|3.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|978.20
|433.32
|777.98
|Diluted EPS
|978.20
|433.32
|777.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|978.20
|433.32
|777.98
|Diluted EPS
|978.20
|433.32
|777.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited