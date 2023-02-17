English
    The Yamuna Synd Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.10 crore, up 6.33% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Yamuna Syndicate are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.10 crore in December 2022 up 6.33% from Rs. 13.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.07 crore in December 2022 up 25.74% from Rs. 23.91 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.

    The Yamuna Synd EPS has increased to Rs. 978.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 777.98 in December 2021.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.

    The Yamuna Syndicate
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.1015.5513.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.1015.5513.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.4914.3311.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.260.220.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.410.470.35
    Depreciation0.020.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.200.170.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.230.340.35
    Other Income0.350.330.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.580.670.71
    Interest0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.570.660.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.570.660.71
    Tax0.140.170.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.430.500.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.430.500.53
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates29.6412.8223.38
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates30.0713.3223.91
    Equity Share Capital3.073.073.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS978.20433.32777.98
    Diluted EPS978.20433.32777.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS978.20433.32777.98
    Diluted EPS978.20433.32777.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

