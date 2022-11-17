The Western Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.10 crore, up 7.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.10 crore in September 2022 up 7.21% from Rs. 26.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2022 up 94.44% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2022 up 28.66% from Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2021.

The Western Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in September 2021.

The Western Ind shares closed at 115.05 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 130.10% returns over the last 6 months and 115.05% over the last 12 months.