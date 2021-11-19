The Western Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.21 crore, up 21.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.21 crore in September 2021 up 21.34% from Rs. 21.60 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021 up 25.58% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2021 up 5.13% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2020.

The Western Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.51 in September 2020.

The Western Ind shares closed at 53.50 on November 17, 2021 (NSE)