The Western Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.14 crore, up 21.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.14 crore in March 2021 up 21.68% from Rs. 20.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021 up 53.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2021 up 27.35% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2020.

The Western Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2020.

The Western Ind shares closed at 67.30 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.60% returns over the last 6 months and 26.98% over the last 12 months.