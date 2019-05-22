The Western Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.78 crore, down 0.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.78 crore in March 2019 down 0.83% from Rs. 23.98 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019 down 67.86% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2019 up 6.02% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2018.

The Western Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.32 in March 2018.

The Western Ind shares closed at 94.50 on May 14, 2019 (NSE)