The Western Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.89 crore, up 9.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.89 crore in December 2022 up 9.6% from Rs. 26.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2022 up 56.25% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 up 40.89% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.