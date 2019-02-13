The Western Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 26.54 crore, up 15.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.54 crore in December 2018 up 15.04% from Rs. 23.07 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2018 up 124.32% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2018 up 133.65% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2017.

The Western Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.44 in December 2017.

The Western Ind shares closed at 94.50 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given 12.10% returns over the last 6 months and 38.56% over the last 12 months.