The Western Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.76 crore, up 7.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Western India Plywoods are:Net Sales at Rs 28.76 crore in September 2022 up 7.63% from Rs. 26.72 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2022 up 216.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2022 up 33.57% from Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2021.
The Western Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2021.
|The Western Ind shares closed at 120.35 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 140.70% returns over the last 6 months and 118.82% over the last 12 months.
|The Western India Plywoods
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.76
|24.68
|26.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.76
|24.68
|26.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.80
|7.99
|10.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.08
|0.26
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.10
|1.65
|0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.68
|4.02
|4.15
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.31
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.45
|9.07
|10.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.24
|1.38
|1.04
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.23
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.50
|1.61
|1.11
|Interest
|0.34
|0.40
|0.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.16
|1.21
|0.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.16
|1.21
|0.41
|Tax
|0.40
|0.35
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.76
|0.86
|0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.76
|0.86
|0.24
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.76
|0.86
|0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|8.49
|8.49
|8.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.98
|1.02
|0.38
|Diluted EPS
|0.98
|1.02
|0.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.98
|1.02
|0.38
|Diluted EPS
|0.98
|1.02
|0.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited