English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    The Western Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.76 crore, up 7.63% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Western India Plywoods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.76 crore in September 2022 up 7.63% from Rs. 26.72 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2022 up 216.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2022 up 33.57% from Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2021.

    The Western Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2021.

    The Western Ind shares closed at 120.35 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 140.70% returns over the last 6 months and 118.82% over the last 12 months.

    The Western India Plywoods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.7624.6826.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.7624.6826.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.807.9910.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.080.26--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.101.650.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.684.024.15
    Depreciation0.410.310.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.459.0710.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.241.381.04
    Other Income0.260.230.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.501.611.11
    Interest0.340.400.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.161.210.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.161.210.41
    Tax0.400.350.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.760.860.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.760.860.24
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.760.860.24
    Equity Share Capital8.498.498.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.981.020.38
    Diluted EPS0.981.020.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.981.020.38
    Diluted EPS0.981.020.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #The Western Ind #The Western India Plywoods
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 05:33 pm