The Western Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.76 crore, up 7.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.76 crore in September 2022 up 7.63% from Rs. 26.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2022 up 216.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2022 up 33.57% from Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2021.

The Western Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2021.