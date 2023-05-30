The Western Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.27 crore, down 6.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.27 crore in March 2023 down 6.23% from Rs. 26.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 up 223.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2023 up 26.95% from Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2022.

The Western Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2022.

The Western Ind shares closed at 101.65 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.67% returns over the last 6 months and 90.00% over the last 12 months.