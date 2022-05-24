The Western Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.95 crore, up 5.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.95 crore in March 2022 up 5.03% from Rs. 25.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 up 159.09% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2022 up 41% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021.

The Western Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2021.

The Western Ind shares closed at 50.65 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.52% returns over the last 6 months and -10.12% over the last 12 months.