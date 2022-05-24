English
    The Western Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.95 crore, up 5.03% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Western India Plywoods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.95 crore in March 2022 up 5.03% from Rs. 25.66 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 up 159.09% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2022 up 41% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021.

    The Western Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2021.

    The Western Ind shares closed at 50.65 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.52% returns over the last 6 months and -10.12% over the last 12 months.

    The Western India Plywoods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.9526.6025.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.9526.6025.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.779.609.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.060.631.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.614.193.66
    Depreciation0.340.300.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.1910.5710.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.981.31--
    Other Income0.090.100.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.071.410.10
    Interest0.590.490.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.480.92-0.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.480.92-0.34
    Tax0.220.370.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.260.55-0.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.260.55-0.44
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.260.55-0.44
    Equity Share Capital8.498.498.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.350.75-0.36
    Diluted EPS0.350.75-0.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.350.65-0.36
    Diluted EPS0.350.75-0.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #The Western Ind #The Western India Plywoods
    first published: May 24, 2022 11:13 am
