The Western Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.66 crore, up 19.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.66 crore in March 2021 up 19.46% from Rs. 21.48 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021 down 2300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021 down 16.67% from Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2020.

The Western Ind shares closed at 67.30 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.82% returns over the last 6 months and 26.98% over the last 12 months.