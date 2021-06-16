The Western Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.66 crore, up 19.46% Y-o-Y
June 16, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Western India Plywoods are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.66 crore in March 2021 up 19.46% from Rs. 21.48 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021 down 2300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021 down 16.67% from Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2020.
The Western Ind shares closed at 67.30 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.82% returns over the last 6 months and 26.98% over the last 12 months.
|The Western India Plywoods
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.66
|26.60
|21.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.66
|26.60
|21.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.93
|9.46
|7.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.07
|1.94
|0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.66
|3.96
|4.41
|Depreciation
|0.90
|0.64
|0.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.10
|9.76
|8.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|--
|0.84
|0.37
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.02
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.86
|0.68
|Interest
|0.44
|0.35
|0.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.34
|0.51
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.34
|0.51
|0.12
|Tax
|0.10
|0.17
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.44
|0.34
|0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.44
|0.34
|0.11
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.09
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.44
|0.34
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|8.49
|8.49
|8.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|0.56
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|0.56
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|0.56
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|0.56
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited