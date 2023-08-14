The Western Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.64 crore, down 4.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.64 crore in June 2023 down 4.21% from Rs. 24.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2023 down 48.84% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2023 down 35.42% from Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2022.

The Western Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in June 2022.

The Western Ind shares closed at 126.00 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.82% returns over the last 6 months and 139.77% over the last 12 months.