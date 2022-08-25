The Western Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.68 crore, up 26.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.68 crore in June 2022 up 26.82% from Rs. 19.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022 up 201.18% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2022 up 19300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

The Western Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.00 in June 2021.

The Western Ind shares closed at 52.80 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.58% returns over the last 6 months and -11.93% over the last 12 months.