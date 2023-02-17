The Western Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.15 crore, up 9.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.15 crore in December 2022 up 9.59% from Rs. 26.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 87.27% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2022 up 45.61% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2021.