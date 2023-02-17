The Western Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.15 crore, up 9.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.15 crore in December 2022 up 9.59% from Rs. 26.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 87.27% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2022 up 45.61% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2021.

The Western Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2021.

The Western Ind shares closed at 88.70 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 65.33% returns over the last 6 months and 46.73% over the last 12 months.