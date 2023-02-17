English
    The Western Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.15 crore, up 9.59% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Western India Plywoods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.15 crore in December 2022 up 9.59% from Rs. 26.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 87.27% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2022 up 45.61% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2021.

    The Western Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2021.

    The Western Ind shares closed at 88.70 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 65.33% returns over the last 6 months and 46.73% over the last 12 months.

    The Western India Plywoods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.1528.7626.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.1528.7626.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.5510.809.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.08--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.011.100.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.434.684.19
    Depreciation0.430.410.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.8210.4510.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.901.241.31
    Other Income0.160.260.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.061.501.41
    Interest0.440.340.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.621.160.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.621.160.92
    Tax0.590.400.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.030.760.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.030.760.55
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.030.760.55
    Equity Share Capital8.498.498.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.310.980.75
    Diluted EPS1.310.980.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.310.980.65
    Diluted EPS1.310.980.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
