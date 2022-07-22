The Tinplate Company of India Q1 profit grows 24% to Rs 85 crore

Tinplate Company of India | The company reported profit at Rs 68.62 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 6.9 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 866.3 crore from Rs 379.76 crore YoY.

The Tinplate Company of India Ltd (TCIL) has posted about 24 percent growth in net profit at Rs 84.98 crore for June quarter 2022-23, mainly on account of higher income.

The company’s profit was Rs 68.62 crore in the year-ago period, the Tata Steel subsidiary said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Total income also rose 16 per cent to Rs 1,017.17 crore from Rs 874.40 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses were at Rs 903.46 crore as against Rs 782.36 crore in April-June 2021.

Domestic steel major Tata Steel owns 74.96 per cent stake in Kolkata-headquartered TCIL, a tinplate producer.

From its plant in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), TCIL caters 40 per cent of the overall domestic market and exports 15-20 per cent of its sales to different geographies across the world.