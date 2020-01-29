App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 09:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

The Ramco Cements Q3 net profit down 3% to Rs 94.60cr

Total income during the quarter under review rose 5.99 per cent to Rs 1,290 crore from Rs 1,217.07 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Ramco Cements Ltd on January 29 reported a 3.03 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 94.60 crore for the third quarter ended December. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 97.56 crore in October-December quarter a year ago, The Ramco Cements said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review rose 5.99 per cent to Rs 1,290 crore from Rs 1,217.07 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses rose 8.45 per cent to Rs 1,179.11 crore as against Rs 1,087.14 a year ago.

Close

"During the current quarter, the company witnessed sluggish demand in its core markets coupled with pressure on prices due to active monsoon. Demand in eastern markets was more visible during the current quarter, but the prices, particularly in West Bengal, were very poor and the trend in January 2020 is positive with improvement in price," the company said in a statement.

related news

For All Earnings Related News - Click Here

During the quarter, the company's sales volume increased 3.53 per cent to 28.44 lakh tonnes from 27.47 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

Shares of The Ramco Cements on Wednesday settled 4.53 per cent lower at Rs 811.75 on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 09:33 pm

tags #Business #Results #The Ramco Cements Ltd

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.