you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 02:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

The Ramco Cements Q2 down 32% to Rs 114.47 cr

However, its total income during the quarter under review was up 10.78 percent at Rs 1,189.45 crore as against Rs 1,073.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

PTI
The Ramco Cements Tuesday reported a decline of 32.07 percent in its standalone net profit at Rs 114.47 crore for the second quarter ended September 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 168.52 crore in the July-September quarter a year-ago, The Ramco Cements said in a BSE filing.

However, its total income during the quarter under review was up 10.78 percent at Rs 1,189.45 crore as against Rs 1,073.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

The company's total expenses stood at Rs 1,022.32 crore as against Rs 853.98 crore, up 19.71 percent.

"During the current quarter, sales in Kerala was affected due to unprecedented heavy rain during the monsoon season," the company said in a statement.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 01:55 pm

