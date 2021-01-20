The Ramco Cement Q3 PAT seen up 89.9% YoY to Rs. 180 cr: HDFC Securities

live bse live

HDFC Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects The Ramco Cement to report net profit at Rs. 180 crore up 89.9% year-on-year (down 23.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,321.4 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 87.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 13.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 380.6 crore.

